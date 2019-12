Algeria's former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, after he was found guilty of graft allegations.

Alongside Ouyahia, fellow former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal was also sentenced to prison for 12 years, while his son received a three year sentence.

A series of former ministers and government personnel were also found guilty in a landmark corruption case.

The trial is the first resulting from sweeping investigations into graft allegations launched after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down in April in the face of mass protests which erupted in February against his bid for a fifth term.

In all 19 defendants - the two former prime ministers, other prominent ex-politicians, and automotive industry tycoons – face charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of office and granting undue privileges.

Ouyahia was prime minister four times: 1995–98, 2003–2006, 2008–2012, and 2017–2019.

