Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh called on Algerian citizens to participate in the elections on Thursday, saying they should freely and consciously vote for the candidate and program that suits their beliefs in order to get the country out of the current situation.

This came a day after a large crowd of protesters marched through central Algiers on Wednesday to demand that a presidential election planned for Thursday be cancelled, chanting that they would not vote in a poll they regard as a charade.

They chanted “No election tomorrow” and held up banners reading “You have destroyed the country”.

All five of the state-approved candidates running on Thursday are former senior officials linked to the former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika whom the army forced aside in April in response to the protests.

- With agencies



Last Update: Thursday, 12 December 2019 KSA 09:37 - GMT 06:37