Algerian anti-government protesters stormed a polling station in central Algiers on Thursday, forcing a half-hour suspension of voting there, an AFP journalist witnessed.

Polls opened in Algeria on Thursday in a presidential election bitterly opposed by a protest movement that sees it as a regime ploy to cling on to power.

About 10,000 protesters rallied Thursday in Algeria’s capital against presidential elections they believe aim to perpetuate the regime of deposed leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Five candidates are in the running, all of them widely rejected as “children of the regime” of Bouteflika, whom people power ousted in April after two decades in office.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 December 2019 KSA 17:50 - GMT 14:50