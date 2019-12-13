Algeria’s newly elected president said Friday he would “extend a hand” to the Hirak protest movement that has rocked the North African country since February.

“I extend my hand to the Hirak for a dialogue to build a new Algeria,” Abdelmadjid Tebboune said at his first press conference in Algiers following his victory in a poll bitterly opposed by demonstrators.

