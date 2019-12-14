The Libyan National Army declares it has captured key positions east of the capital days after declaring a “final and decisive” battle for Tripoli.

The LNA’s 127th Brigade confirmed that one of its infantry units was able to seize strategic areas from the forces belonging to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), including hangars in the al-Abyar region near Ain Zara some 11 km from Tripoli.

Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar ordered his forces late on Thursday to begin advancing toward Tripoli and said gunmen in the city would be provided with safety in exchange for laying down their arms.

Haftar launched an offensive to take Tripoli in April and fierce clashes between the two sides have persisted in the months since.

The latest push by the eastern forces came after the GNA’s government signed a security arrangement and maritime deal with Turkey last month.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 December 2019 KSA 20:41 - GMT 17:41