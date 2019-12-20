Algeria’s newly sworn in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday named Sabri Boukadoum as interim prime minister, state television said.

Tebboune also named Kamel Beljoud as interior minister, and instructed the rest of the government ministers to continue ruling in a caretaker capacity.

After eight months without a leader, Algeria swore in its new president, Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after an election that was rejected by a mass protest movement as a charade designed to keep the old ruling elite in power.

The governing elite hopes Abdelkader Tebboune’s inauguration allows their gas-rich country to turn the page on 10 months of protests that have thrown their legitimacy into doubt and stalled the economy.

Tebboune, a 74-year-old former prime minister considered close to Algeria’s powerful army chief, was elected last week with 58 percent of the vote in an election boycotted by members of the country’s peaceful protest movement.

He has promised to reach out to the protesters and to fight corruption, a major problem in Africa’s biggest country. Tebboune inherits a large youth population disillusioned with unemployment and out-of-touch rulers, and myriad economic challenges.

Last Update: Friday, 20 December 2019 KSA 07:31 - GMT 04:31