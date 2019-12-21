The MOU signed between Turkey and Libya is “unhelpful” and “provocative” and a concern for the United States, a US senior State Department official said on Saturday.

The Libyan conflict is turning “bloodier” as the number of reported Russian mercenaries on the ground increases, the official added.

Washington is not taking sides in the conflict and is talking to all stakeholders who could be influential in trying to forge an agreement, according to the official.

Turkey’s parliament approved a security and military deal with Libya’s UN-supported government Saturday on the heels of a controversial maritime agreement earlier this month that has drawn international ire.

The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan government that controls the capital, Tripoli, and some of the country’s west.



Last Update: Saturday, 21 December 2019 KSA 17:50 - GMT 14:50