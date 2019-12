The Libyan National Army said that its naval boat seized a Turkish ship and towed it to the Ras al-Hilal port for inspection, Al Arabiya reported.

The ship carried the flag of Grenada and was manned by a Turkish crew.

The army added in an urgent statement on Saturday evening, that the ship was towed to the Ras al-Hilal port for inspection and verification of its cargo according to internationally recognized procedure.

The Libyan army had earlier warned Turkish ships against approaching the Libyan coast and threatened to sink them.

Last Update: Sunday, 22 December 2019 KSA 00:48 - GMT 21:48