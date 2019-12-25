Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday in an unannounced visit to meet with President Kais Saied to discuss the ongoing situation in Libya, Al Arabiya sources reported.

Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognized government led by Fayez al-Serraj signed a memorandum of understanding that was activated by the Government of National Accord (GNA) earlier this month. The MoU includes terms on maritime cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as a security agreement which could deepen military cooperation between them.

Erdogan is joined in Libya by the minister of foreign affairs, his head of intelligence, and security advisors, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The Turkish president had said on December 10 that Ankara was ready to send troops to Libya to support the GNA.

“If Libya makes such a request from us, we can send our personnel there, especially after striking the military security agreement,” he said.

According to the United Nations, Turkey has already supplied military equipment to forces loyal to the GNA, including tanks and drones

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 December 2019 KSA 15:09 - GMT 12:09