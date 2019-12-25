Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he had discussed with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied possible steps and cooperation to establish a ceasefire in Libya.

Erdogan arrived in Tunis earlier on an unannounced visit for talks with Saied, the Turkish presidency said, without providing further details.

Erdogan is joined in Libya by the minister of foreign affairs, his head of intelligence, and security advisors, according to Al Arabiya sources.

In a news conference alongside Saied, Erdogan said he believed Tunisia would have “valuable and constructive” contributions to establishing stability in Libya, and added that a ceasefire must be established as soon as possible.

Turkey’s and Libya’s UN-recognized government led by Fayez al-Serraj signed a memorandum of understanding that was activated by the Government of National Accord (GNA) earlier this month. The MoU includes terms on maritime cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as a security agreement which could deepen military cooperation between them.

The Turkish president had said on December 10 that Ankara was ready to send troops to Libya to support the GNA.

“If Libya makes such a request from us, we can send our personnel there, especially after striking the military security agreement,” he said.

According to the United Nations, Turkey has already supplied military equipment to forces loyal to the GNA, including tanks and drones.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 December 2019 KSA 16:04 - GMT 13:04