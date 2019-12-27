The Libyan National Army (LNA) said in a Facebook post on Friday that it now controls Tripoli’s airport, the oil tanks, and the Naqliya military camp after it pushed back the “militias”.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?