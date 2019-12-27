The Libyan National Army (LNA) said in a Facebook post on Friday that it now controls Tripoli’s airport, the oil tanks, and the Naqliya military camp after it pushed back the “militias”.

“The LNA is advancing after violent clashes on roads that lead to the center of the capital. The GNA retreated leaving bodies lying on the road to Tripoli airport,” the statement said.

The LNA, led by General Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April vowing to end the rule of militias.

The announcement came a day after Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Sarraj, formally requested from Turkey “air, ground, and sea” military support to fend off the LNA offensive.

Sarraj relies on a plethora of militias, including Islamist and terrorist groups, formed in and after the 2011 uprising against longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

Last Update: Friday, 27 December 2019 KSA 18:44 - GMT 15:44