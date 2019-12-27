US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed Libya in a call on Thursday and agreed parties must take urgent steps to resolve conflict, according to the White House.

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has formally requested from Turkey “air, ground, and sea” military support to fend off an offensive of the Libyan National Army (LNA) to take the capital Tripoli, a Tripoli official said on Thursday.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier his country will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month.

Last Update: Friday, 27 December 2019 KSA 01:41 - GMT 22:41