Tunisia’s designated prime minister Habib Jemli has submitted a proposed cabinet to President Kais Saied, the office of the presidency said on Wednesday on its Facebook page without giving details.
Jemli is expected to give a news conference later on Wednesday to announce the formation of the government, state television said.
