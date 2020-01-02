Egypt strongly condemned on Thursday a vote by Turkey’s parliament to allow a troop deployment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Egypt said any such deployment could “negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region” and called on the international community to urgently respond to the move.
