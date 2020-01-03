Flights were suspended until further notice at the only functioning airport in Libya's capital Tripoli on Friday due to rockets falling nearby, an airport official said.
Mitiga Airport has been repeatedly closed and reopened in recent years because of risks from shelling and air strikes.
