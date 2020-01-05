The Libyan National Army said it is ready to “repel the Turkish invasion” and that its navy is prepared to take control of the country’s coastline, LNA spokesperson Major General Ahmed al-Mismari said during a press conference on Saturday.

“We have reached full capability and we have our navy ready to control and secure the country’s coastline. Our air bases and advanced air defense means are also at full capacity, as proven when we shot down several Turkish aircraft,” al-Mismari said.

Last Thursday, Turkish lawmakers formally adopted a bill approving a military deployment in Libya to shore up the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

The Libyan parliament voted unanimously on Saturday to cut ties with Turkey and close embassies in the two countries.

General Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April vowing to end the rule of militias that include hardline groups linked to al-Qaeda and others. General Haftar has reportedly received support from international allies opposed to extremism and the Muslim Brotherhood.

