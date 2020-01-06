The Libyan National Army (LNA) has gained control of the third largest district of Libya’s Sirte, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The LNA, led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, has been fighting against the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and other factions for control of the country, including Sirte.

Al Arabiya sources reported that the LNA now controls twenty gates in the east of Sirte, as well as the city's third largest district.

Sirte, which lies roughly on the center of Libya’s northern coast, was almost completely destroyed in 2011, where loyalists to the regime of Muammar Qaddafi held out against opposition forces. During the unrest since Qaddafi's fall, the city was occupied by ISIS until the GNA gained control in 2016.

The UN Security Council is to meet later Monday to discuss the situation in Libya, where Turkish troops have begun deploying to allegedly protect the GNA from the LNA.

On Saturday, the LNA said it is ready to “repel the Turkish invasion” and that its navy is prepared to take control of the country’s coastline, LNA spokesperson Major General Ahmed al-Mismari said during a press conference.

