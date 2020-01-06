Turkish intelligence agents and foreign fighters have arrived in Libya ahead of Turkish military units currently on their way Tripoli, Al Arabiya sources confirmed.

According to the sources, fighters of different nationalities have already in Libya from Syria.

The sources also said that Turkey has provided the UN-recognized Government of National Accord with night vision devices as well as mine and explosives detectors in preparation for the arrival of Turkish military units.

Abdel Hakim Belhadj, a rebel leader who helped topple former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, is said to have met with Libyan Muslim Brotherhood leaders in Turkey in the past few days, according to the sources.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al-Sarraj’s GNA, based in Tripoli.

The GNA led by al-Sarraj is fighting a civil war against an alternative government based in the eastern city of Benghazi whose forces are led by General Khalifa Haftar. The GNA relies on a plethora of militias, including Islamist and terrorist groups, formed in and after the 2011 uprising against longtime dictator Qaddafi.

Haftar launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April vowing to end the rule of militias that include hardline groups linked to al-Qaeda and others.

Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 02:01 - GMT 23:01