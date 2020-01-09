Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar late Thursday rejected calls for a ceasefire by Turkey and Russia and announced a continuation of military operations against the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

In a statement read by his spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari, Haftar claimed that a revival of the political process and the country’s stability could only be assured by the “eradication of terrorist groups” and the dissolution of militias controlling Tripoli.

The Libyan National Army in April launched an offensive against the capital, seat of the UN-recognized GNA.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin issued their call for a truce on Wednesday in Istanbul.

Haftar “hailed... President Vladimir Putin’s initiative” in his statement Thursday but stressed that the “efforts of the armed forces in the war against terrorists” would continue.

“These groups have seized the capital and received the support of some countries and governments who supply them with military equipment, ammunition... and drones,” he said.

“These countries also send terrorists all over the world to fight (Haftar’s) armed forces,” he added.

Haftar was referring to Turkey, which has recently sent some troops to shore up the GNA, while he also accused Ankara of sending pro-Turkish Syrian fighters to Libya.

Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 22:58 - GMT 19:58