Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) agreed on Sunday to a ceasefire urged by Moscow and Ankara, several hours after the Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar announced a cessation of hostilities.

In response to a call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, announced in a statement “a ceasefire from (Sunday) January 12 at midnight (2200 GMT)”, underlining the “legitimate right” of GNA forces to “respond to any attack or aggression that may come from the other camp”.

