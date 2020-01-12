Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj invited Turkey to turn Libya into an “Ottoman state,” alleged the speaker of the rival faction in Libya’s civil war in a visit to Egypt.SHOW MORE
