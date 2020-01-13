The head of Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj on Monday said that a ceasefire agreement is the first step towards reaching a comprehensive solution in the country, according to Libya Al Ahrar TV broadcasting channel.

However, if the agreement is breached the GNA will resume military operations, al-Sarraj added.

Al-Sarraj and the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar are expected to hold talks in Moscow to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.



Last Update: Monday, 13 January 2020 KSA 11:46 - GMT 08:46