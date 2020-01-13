Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar arrived in Moscow Monday, Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported.



Russia’s foreign ministry said the heads of Libya’s two warring factions will hold talks in Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported.



General Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj will discuss the possibility of a ceasefire, Interfax cited an official as saying earlier in the day.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Monday, 13 January 2020 KSA 09:44 - GMT 06:44