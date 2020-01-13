Talks aimed at agreeing an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire in Libya failed to achieve a breakthrough on Monday despite making good progress, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov said some sides in the conflict had signed the ceasefire deal, but that Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) which has been trying to capture the capital Tripoli, had asked for more time to consider the matter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Haftar had asked until Tuesday morning to consider the deal.

Libya’s warring leaders held indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilize the North African country.

Earlier, the Russian news agency RIA reported that a draft agreement has been reached between Libya’s warring parties who supported unconditional open-ended ceasefire.

Last Update: Monday, 13 January 2020 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36