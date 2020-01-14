Libyan National Army General Khalifa Haftar has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement to end nine months of fighting in the country, the Russian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP Tuesday.

The foreign ministry also said it continues to work with Libya’s warring sides to find a settlement, Reuters reported.

General Haftar on Monday evening asked until Tuesday morning to look over the agreement already signed by the head of UN-recognized government Fayez al-Sarraj, but left the Russian capital without signing, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 January 2020 KSA 09:58 - GMT 06:58