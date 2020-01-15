Arab leaders jointly condemned Turkey for sending troops to Libya during a session of the Arab Parliament, the legislative body of the Arab League, in Egypt on Wednesday.

Turkey's decision to send troops was a fragrant violation of international law, said a statement from the Arab Parliament.

Embattled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey would begin sending troops to prop up Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) on January 5. The UN-recognized GNA is fighting a war against the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar.



Last Update: Wednesday, 15 January 2020 KSA 14:09 - GMT 11:09