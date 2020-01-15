Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend.



Spokesman Rainer Breul said the aim was “broader” than the

Moscow conference, whose aim had been to secure a ceasefire.



A German government spokesman declined to give a precise list of the conference’s participants and could not confirm whether Libya’s Fayez al-Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar would attend Sunday’s summit, but said the invitations had “resonated” well with the invitees.



Berlin has invited al-Sarraj, who heads the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, and Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army, an armed group in the east that does not recognize the Tripoli government.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 January 2020 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49