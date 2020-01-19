The presence of Syrian and other foreign forces in Tripoli must end immediately, French President Emmanuel Macron will say in a speech to be delivered to a Libya peace conference on Sunday.



The United Nations should negotiate truce terms in Libya without either of the warring parties setting pre-conditions, Macron said in the speech seen by Reuters.



The speech makes no mention of an advance toward Tripoli by the Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar or a halt in oil output.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 January 2020 KSA 18:49 - GMT 15:49