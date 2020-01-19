International leaders who met in Berlin for a peace summit on Libya have vowed to form a multilateral follow-up committee to continue coordination on developments in Libya, according to the conference’s final communique.

Participants at the Berlin summit on Libya have also pledged not to interfere in Libya’s internal affairs.

The final communique said that international leaders agreed that the situation in Libya is threatening global peace and security and that the country has become “fertile ground for armed and terrorist groups.”

“All participants committed to refrain from interferences in the armed conflict or internal affairs in Libya,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said, while Chancellor Angela Merkel added that there was also "agreement that we want to respect a weapons embargo that will be strongly controlled."

World leaders including the presidents of Turkey, Russia, and France opened talks on Sunday at a summit hosted by Merkel aimed at ending the war in Libya.

Held under the auspices of the United Nations, the summit’s main goal is to get foreign powers wielding influence in the region to stop interfering in the war - be it through the supply of weapons, troops, or financing.

(With AFP)

