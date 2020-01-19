Libya’s conflict is increasingly becoming like Syria, a US State Department official said on Saturday, ahead of a summit in Berlin to discuss ways to end a war over Libya's capital, Tripoli.



“I think it’s so complex and the heels are so far dug in that I would have moderate expectations as we go into this,” the official told reporters travelling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when asked about success of the summit.



