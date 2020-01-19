A group representing southern Libyan tribesmen said on Sunday it had closed the southern al-Sharara and al-Feel oilfields, virtually halting all of Libya’s oil output during a major international peace summit for Libya in Berlin.
The leader of the Fezzan Anger group, Bashir al-Sheikh, told Reuters it had shut two fields, just two days after other fields in the east of the country were also shut.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?