A group representing southern Libyan tribesmen said on Sunday it had closed the southern al-Sharara and al-Feel oilfields, virtually halting all of Libya’s oil output during a major international peace summit for Libya in Berlin.



The leader of the Fezzan Anger group, Bashir al-Sheikh, told Reuters it had shut two fields, just two days after other fields in the east of the country were also shut.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is cutting production at the al-Sharara and al-Feel oilfields, which pump around 400,000 barrels day, after forces under the command of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) shut a pipeline from the fields, the company said on Sunday.



“NOC confirms that individuals from the Petroleum Facilities Guard under the command of the LNA General Command have shut down the Hamada-Zawiya oil pipeline, forcing the corporation to limit oil production at the Sharara and Feel oilfields,” its statement said.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 January 2020 KSA 17:29 - GMT 14:29