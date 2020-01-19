Turkey on Saturday lashed out at Greece for hosting Libyan Commander Khalifa Haftar, saying that the move would “sabotage” peace efforts on the eve of an international summit in Berlin.

“Inviting Haftar to Greece and highlighting the Greek national agenda sabotage the efforts to bring peace to Libya,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

“We would like to remind our Greek friends that these futile efforts are in vain. @NikosDendias,” he said, referring to the Greek foreign minister who met with Haftar this week.

Haftar flew to Athens on Thursday for a surprise visit as Greece seeks to build ties with the Libyan commander after the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli signed security and maritime deals with Turkey.

Athens is fiercely opposed to the contentious maritime deal between Ankara and Tripoli, which claims much of the Mediterranean for energy exploration, conflicting with rival claims by Greece and Cyprus.

Turkey has strongly supported the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj, and its parliament approved a motion to send troops to Libya earlier this month.

Cavusoglu said Turkey’s two separate deals with Tripoli have alarmed Greece, noting that instead of dialogue, Athens chose to cut diplomatic relations with what he called Libya’s “legitimate government.”

“Unfortunately, they act with the understanding that ‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend’,” he said.

Berlin will host an international peace conference on Libya on Sunday, which the warring parties are expected to attend.

The presidents of Russia, France and Turkey will also be there, as well as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Greece sought to take part in the talks, but was not invited.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 January 2020 KSA 23:19 - GMT 20:19