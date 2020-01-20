The European Union will discuss all ways to uphold a formal ceasefire in Libya if one is reached but any peace settlement will need real EU support to make it hold, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.



Asked about whether the EU could consider a military peace-keeping mission, Borrell said: “A ceasefire requires someone to take care of it. You cannot say, ‘this is a ceasefire’ and forget about it ... Someone has to monitor it, to manage it.”



Also asked if the EU’s naval mission off the Libyan coast could be restarted, he said: “I think we have to revive it, yes.”



Last Update: Monday, 20 January 2020 KSA 11:55 - GMT 08:55