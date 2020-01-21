The United States called Tuesday for an immediate resumption of Libya’s lifeline oil exports that have been blocked by forces loyal to commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar since last week.

“The suspension of National Oil Corporation (NOC) operations risks exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in #Libya and inflicting further needless suffering on the Libyan people,” the US embassy in Tripoli tweeted.

“NOC operations should resume immediately,” it said.

We are deeply concerned that the suspension of National Oil Corporation (NOC) operations risks exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in #Libya and inflicting further needless suffering on the Libyan people. NOC operations should resume immediately. https://t.co/NWvIdYADAq — U.S. Embassy - Libya (@USAEmbassyLibya) January 21, 2020

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 January 2020 KSA 17:45 - GMT 14:45