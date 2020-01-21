The United States called Tuesday for an immediate resumption of Libya’s lifeline oil exports that have been blocked by forces loyal to commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar since last week.
SHOW MORE
We are deeply concerned that the suspension of National Oil Corporation (NOC) operations risks exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in #Libya and inflicting further needless suffering on the Libyan people. NOC operations should resume immediately. https://t.co/NWvIdYADAq— U.S. Embassy - Libya (@USAEmbassyLibya) January 21, 2020
How are we doing?