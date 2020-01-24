Libya said on Thursday it had reopened Mitiga, Tripoli’s only functioning airport, following almost a day of closure after rockets were fired toward it.

Mitiga, just east of central Tripoli, has repeatedly come under attack in recent months, forcing airport authorities to halt flights for several hours.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday that it had shot down a Turkish drone in southern Tripoli.

The reopening comes just a day after the LNA said that any military or civilian use of Tripoli’s Mitiga airport was a breach of an ongoing ceasefire agreement between warring sides, announcing the activation of a no-fly zone over the airport.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Friday, 24 January 2020 KSA 01:35 - GMT 22:35