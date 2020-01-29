Morocco “appreciates” the new US plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, but added that “acceptance by the parties... is... fundamental to the implementation and sustainability of the plan.”



Morocco is a close ally of the United States and added in the statement that it hopes for “a constructive peace process” offering “a realistic, applicable, equitable and lasting solution” to the dispute.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 21:53 - GMT 18:53