Representatives of the warring parties in Libya were meeting in Geneva on Monday in a UN-sponsored joint military commission, the United Nations said.

Five senior officers appointed by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and five appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of strongman Khalifa Haftar are taking part in the talks, it said in a statement.

The talks are being moderated by the UN’s Libya envoy Ghassan Salame, who last week lashed out at what he branded “unscrupulous” foreign players for meddling in the conflict in the North African country.

At a summit in the German capital last month, world leaders committed to ending all foreign interference and to upholding a weapons embargo to help end the long-running civil war.

Libya has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with two rival administrations vying for power.

The conflict deepened last year when Haftar, who controls much of the south and east of Libya, launched an assault in April to seize Tripoli, the base of the GNA led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

