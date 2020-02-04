Rival factions in Libya started talks in Geneva “on transforming a truce into a lasting ceasefire,” said UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame on Tuesday. He also said “there is a genuine will to start negotiating together.
The arms embargo had been violated by both sides and new mercenaries are still arriving in the country, according to Salame.
Military officers from rival factions in Libya's conflict began UN-led talks in Geneva on Monday aimed at securing a ceasefire after 10 months of fighting on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli.
