Algeria’s military court on Monday confirmed a 15-year jail term for the brother of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and two former intelligence chiefs convicted of conspiracy against the state, a lawyer said.

“Said Bouteflika, General (Athmane) Tartag and General (Mohamed Lamine) Mediene received 15 years in prison. The initial verdict was confirmed,” lawyer Boudjemaa Guechir told AFP.

Guechir represented the fourth defendant Louisa Hanoune, who had served as secretary general of Algeria’s left-wing Workers’ Party. Her initial sentence of 15 years was reduced to three years in prison, Guechir said.

Earlier on Monday, lawyers said that Algeria’s state prosecutor is seeking a 20-year jail term for the brother of former president Bouteflika, as he seeks to appeal a 15-year sentence.

The once mighty Said Bouteflika, 62, was long seen as the real power behind the presidency after his brother suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013.

He had served as a key presidential aide but was detained in May last year, a month after Bouteflika quit office weeks into mass protests against his bid for a fifth presidential term.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 23:39 - GMT 20:39