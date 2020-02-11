The UN Security Council was asked Tuesday to vote on a resolution supporting a ceasefire in Libya, in what would be the first binding text adopted since fighting flared in April last year.

The United Kingdom called for the vote to take place on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, but the position of Russia, which blocked a draft resolution a week ago, is unknown.

Since April 2019, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been fighting against an offensive by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) led by General Khalifa Haftar.

