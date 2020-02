Members of the UN Security Council have passed and adopted a resolution calling for a “lasting ceasefire” in Libya during a vote on Wednesday.

The text, drafted by Britain, was approved by 14 votes out of 15, with Russia abstaining.

It was subject to weeks of discussions, reflecting deep international divisions over Libya despite world leaders recently agreeing to end all foreign interference in the country and to uphold a weapons embargo.

Since April 2019, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been fighting against an offensive by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) led by General Khalifa Haftar.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 00:54 - GMT 21:54