Violations of an arms embargo in Libya have become a joke and it is imperative that those who breach it are held to account, a senior UN official said on Sunday.



“The arms embargo has become a joke, we all really need to step up here,” UN Deputy Special Representative to Libya Stephanie Williams told a news conference in Munich.



“It’s complicated because there are violations by land, sea and air, but it needs to be monitored and there needs to be accountability.”



Last Update: Sunday, 16 February 2020 KSA 14:18 - GMT 11:18