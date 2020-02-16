Violations of an arms embargo in Libya have become a joke and it is imperative that those who breach it are held to account, a senior UN official said on Sunday.
“The arms embargo has become a joke, we all really need to step up here,” UN Deputy Special Representative to Libya Stephanie Williams told a news conference in Munich.
“It’s complicated because there are violations by land, sea and air, but it needs to be monitored and there needs to be accountability.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?