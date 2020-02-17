Tunisian President Kais Saied said he would dissolve parliament and call for early elections if the proposed new government fails to win confidence in parliament.

The country’s Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh on Saturday formed a new government but it immediately hit major hurdles after members of the key Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party pulled out of the lineup.

Fakhfakh, a former finance minister, was tasked by Tunisia’s president with forming a government after a previous list proposed under the leadership of Ennahdha was rejected by parliament following October legislative elections.

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31