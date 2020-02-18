The UN Security Council’s most recent resolution on Libya is a “strong message” which reinforces the peace process for the country set out at a conference in Berlin, said the UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salama, at a press conference on Tuesday.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?