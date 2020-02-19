Algeria has issued an order to deport the country head of telecommunications company Ooredoo for the offense of sacking 900 Algerian workers, according to the Algerian channel An-Nahar on Twitter.

Algerian President Abdel Majid Taboun ordered the immediate deportation of the Ooredoo head for his decision to sack the workers, said the report.

Ooredoo QSC is an international company headquartered in Doha, Qatar. Its international chairman is Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 February 2020 KSA 15:40 - GMT 12:40