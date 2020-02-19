Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Libyan General Khalifa Haftar met and agreed a political settlement is the only option for the North African country, RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Russian military.
They agreed there was no alternative way to resolve Libya’s crisis, according to RIA.
