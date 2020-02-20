Resumed talks between Libyan rival sides in Geneva have resulted in a deal to exchange prisoners, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame tells Al Arabiya.

“The decision to resume the Geneva talks was Libyan. Any breaches to the ceasefire is threatening efforts made during the Berlin summit regarding Libya,” said Salame during the interview.

“We have also made progress on the issue of keeping the fighting in Libya away from residential areas,” Salame added.

RELATED: Only option for Libya is political settlement: Haftar, Russia

The UN envoy also said that a sanctions mechanism for the violation of an arms embargo to Libya is in the hands of the UN Security Council.

Rival sides to the conflict in Libya resumed talks in Geneva aimed at finding a lasting ceasefire in the war-torn country, the UN said on Thursday.

The talks are being attended by five senior officers from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and five delegates representing the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).



Last Update: Thursday, 20 February 2020 KSA 21:25 - GMT 18:25