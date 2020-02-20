An Italian prosecutor says the captain of a Lebanese-flagged cargo ship has been arrested in northern Italy for investigation of suspected international arms trafficking between Turkey and Libya.

Prosecutor Francesco Pinto told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the Lebanese captain of the vessel berthed in the port city of Genoa is under investigation for allegedly delivering rockets, tanks and other military equipment to Libya in violation of a UN embargo.

Pinto says the captain is suspected of carrying out the trafficking with as yet out the trafficking with as yet unidentified Turkish military officials.



