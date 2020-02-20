Tunisia’s designated Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh named a new coalition government after he reached an agreement with Ennahda Party, the biggest bloc in Parliament, ending an ongoing political crisis of four months.

With this agreement, the proposed government will likely win a confidence vote in Parliament in coming days and the country will avoid an early election.

Ennahdha won more seats than any other party in October’s legislative election, but was still far short of a majority.

Fakhfakh, 47, was named minister of tourism in 2011 before serving as minister of finance from December 2012 until January 2014.

He became involved in politics again after Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, joining the Ettakatol party, which had allied with Ennahdha.

The Islamist-inspired party is demanding a government of national unity.

Last Monday, Tunisian President Kais Saied said he would dissolve parliament and call for early elections if the proposed new government fails to win confidence in parliament.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 February 2020 KSA 00:22 - GMT 21:22