Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday confirmed for the first time that pro-Turkish Syrian fighters were present in Libya alongside Ankara’s training personnel.

“Turkey is there with a training force. There are also people from the Syrian National Army,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, referring to fighters from factions in the Syrian opposition.

Last Update: Friday, 21 February 2020 KSA 16:08 - GMT 13:08